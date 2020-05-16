ALBANY -- The Albany Rotary Club has recognized four graduating high school seniors. Each recipient has been given a monetary award to help in their college studies.
Christopher Kim from Lee County High School will attend Cornell University. Christopher is a STAR student and plans to major in natural science. He is a Merit Scholar and a recipient of the Yale Book Award. He is also a Beta Club member and an accomplished musician.
Emilee Foy from Deerfield Windsor School will attend the University of Georgia. Emilee is an honor student and plans to major in International Business with a minor in Spanish. She has also received several other honors, including the Cannon Family Scholarship, DAR Good Citizen Award, and the Exchange Club Youth of the Year. She is also active in four extracurricular sports. In 2019 she participated in a summer abroad program in Spain.
Amiraica Johnson from Westover Comprehensive High School will attend Albany State University. Amiraica plans to study computer science with an emphasis on mathematics. She is currently doing an internship at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the Association for Computing Machinery.
Ka’Myah St. Rose from Dougherty Comprehensive High School will attend Tuskegee University. Ka'Myah plans to study nursing. She has been a member of DECA, Beta Club and the Student Council. She has also served as a panelist on former Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle’s Business & Education Summit.
