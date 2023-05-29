(CNN) — The bodies of four people have been recovered from Lake Maggiore in northern Italy after a tourist boat capsized on Sunday evening, Italy’s fire service has said.

Search and rescue operations have now concluded after the last body was recovered at 8 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET), the fire service, Vigili del Fuoco, said in a tweet Monday.

