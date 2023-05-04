Four killed in mass shooting in Moultrie

The parking lot of a Moultrie McDonald’s restaurant is roped off with yellow police tape after an employee was fatally shot and the gunman took his own life.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

MOULTRIE — Four people died here on Thursday after a morning shooting rampage in which a gunman apparently killed his mother, grandmother and a McDonald’s employee at three separate locations before taking his own life.

Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said the deceased included a 26-year-old male, who was the apparent gunman, and three women, ages 41, 50 and 74. The shootings unfolded between 7 and 8 a.m., the coroner said.

