MOULTRIE — Four people died here on Thursday after a morning shooting rampage in which a gunman apparently killed his mother, grandmother and a McDonald’s employee at three separate locations before taking his own life.
Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said the deceased included a 26-year-old male, who was the apparent gunman, and three women, ages 41, 50 and 74. The shootings unfolded between 7 and 8 a.m., the coroner said.
“He shot his momma and his grandmama in their respective homes next to each other, then he went to McDonalds and shot the assistant manager, then he laid down on the floor and shot himself,” Brock said.
The coroner said he had not notified family members and could not release names of the deceased by Thursday afternoon. The gunman’s 74-year-old grandmother was transported to Colquitt Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. The other victims were dead at the scenes of the shootings, he said.
The Moultrie Police Department referred questions about the shootings to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which did not immediately provide additional information.
“We don’t know what prompted him to do that,” Brock said. “They don’t know yet.”
Colquittt County has been the site of two quintuple homicides
At the Moultrie McDonald’s, three people were sitting outside the restaurant early Thursday afternoon. The entire parking lot was roped off with yellow police tape.
“It’s a very sad day,” one of the employees, who identified himself as the restaurant manager, said. “We lost one of our employees.”
He provided an email address for media inquiries on the McDonald’s corporate website. A request for comment sent to the sight had not generated a response by The Albany Herald’s press time.