MOULTRIE -- The rumble of big equipment and piles of smoldering vegetation on a roadway lined with barrels north of Moultrie signal that the widening project for Georgia Highway 133 has cranked back up.
The 8.5-mile portion of roadway stretching from the intersection of U.S. Highway 319, is the latest section of the four-laning project that will extend from Valdosta to link up at Mock Road outside Albany to complete the work. The nearly 9 miles of widening will extend the four-lane from Moultrie to Mike Horne Road in Colquitt County, just a few miles from Doerun.
The Valdosta-to-Moultrie route has been completed, linking Moultrie to Valdosta -- and I-75 -- by four-lane blacktop.
“I know it’s been awhile, since the ‘90s” when the project was conceptualized, Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon said. “It’s been 20 or 30 years in the making. I guess from the county’s standpoint, we’re happy to see it moving forward.
“What you see now from Moultrie to Valdosta, it’s just a better route. It’s improved transportation.”
A second stretch of the widening project, a 6.5-mile stretch from just north of Doerun into Worth County, also has been approved as part of the Governor’s Road Improvement Program (GRIP), according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Work has not commenced on that portion.
The total price tag for the roughly 15 miles of road widening is estimated at $134 million.
The GRIP program has goals of linking 95 percent of the state’s population centers with at least 2,500 residents to the Interstate Highway System and ensuring that 98 percent of areas in the state are within 20 miles of a four-lane highway.
In addition, the Highway 133 project will increase traffic capacity and address safety issues, according to the agency. That will include replacing the bridge at Okapilco Creek that was on the replacement list due to hydraulic scouring.
“I think it’s really going to benefit the county and state and region,” Cannon said.
Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, area industries and pleasure drivers also will benefit from the road improvements, Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker said.
“As you know, the maintenance center at Marine Corps Logistics Base needs to link to the port in Jacksonville (Florida) and Blount Island, where they preposition shipping and ship out all over the world,” Parker said. “Having that road access gives another option to I-75 and I-10 to Jacksonville and Blount Island.”
The college’s truck driving program, area diesel-related businesses and truck stops as well as restaurants also should get a boost, he said.
“It will also allow Procter & Gamble and Miller Brewing to ship their products to various warehouses,” Parker said. “Having a shorter route, or a better route, will be better for them. We’ve looked forward to that project being completed.”
