ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr, along with district attorneys representing four of Georgia’s judicial circuits, announced late last week indictments in four domestic minor sex trafficking cases.
“When Governor and First Lady Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly provided funding for our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, we immediately began to rescue victims and aggressively prosecute buyers and traffickers,” Carr said in a news release. “Since Sept. 1 of 2019, our unit has been working in close coordination with district attorneys, chiefs of police, sheriffs, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other public safety officials across the state to prosecute these cases. We are grateful for their collaboration as we pursue justice. In Georgia, we are united in the fight against human trafficking, and we will leave no stone unturned.”
“These indictments illustrate the outstanding work of law enforcement to investigate domestic minor sex trafficking,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said. “The GBI is committed to investigate these cases in partnership with prosecutors to bring these violators to justice. Protecting these young victims is of utmost importance.”
The Office of the Attorney General offered the following case summaries:
Devonta Williams: The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, with support from the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, presented a case involving Devonta Williams to the Gwinnett County Grand Jury on Feb. 5. The Grand Jury returned an indictment charging the defendant with two counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated this case.
“The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office was happy to assist the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and will continue to assist as this case moves forward through trial,” said Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter.
Jevarius Wisdom: The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, in partnership with Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, presented a case involving Jevarius Wisdom to the Greene County Grand Jury on Jan. 28. The Grand Jury returned an indictment charging the defendant with one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and two firearms charges.
“This is an important matter that shows what agencies can do when working together to protect the public,” said Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Stephen Bradley. “We look forward to getting this case into court.”
Additionally, the unit, in partnership with the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office, presented a case involving Wisdom to the Chatham County Grand Jury on February 19, 2020 for one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and one count of pimping for persons under 18. The grand jury returned an indictment on both counts.
“Human trafficking has to be stopped,” said Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap. “Partnerships such as this one bringing together state, local and, when necessary, federal agencies, is the only way to save victims and hold predators accountable.”
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated Wisdom’s case, and the initial contact with the defendant and the minor victim was made by a Georgia State Patrol trooper who had recently completed a course on how to identify human trafficking – a testament to statewide training efforts.
Keron Hamilton: The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, in partnership with and as a continuation of the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office’s case, presented a case involving Keron Hamilton to the Cobb County Grand Jury on Feb. 20, to include a co-defendant, Meyetta Brown, also known as Meyetta King. The grand jury returned an indictment charging the defendant with one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and one count of pimping for persons under 18. This case was identified by the FBI’s Atlanta Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and investigated by the Cobb County Police Department.
“I am grateful for the ability to partner with the Attorney General’s office and other district attorney’s offices statewide,” said Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes. “Human trafficking is a serious problem with long-lasting repercussions on victims’ lives. We must make every effort to stop it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.