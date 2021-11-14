Four people were killed in an overnight shooting at an Arizona trailer park By Kay Jones and Alaa Elassar, CNN Nov 14, 2021 Nov 14, 2021 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Four people were killed in an overnight shooting in Arizona.Multiple calls came in around 12:45 a.m. Sunday from a "rather large trailer park community" regarding shots fired, Tucson Police told CNN.Officers responded to the scene and found three people dead around the trailer where the shooting took place "near the northwest area of the park," police said.A fourth person was taken to the hospital where they later died, according to Tucson Police. "This does not appear to be a random act and may have started as a confrontation between two groups," police told CNN.Authorities are working to identify the victims and suspects.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Arizona Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Commercial And Residential Property Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Housing Communities Manufactured Housing Community North America Real Estate Residential Property Shootings Society Southwestern United States The Americas United States  
