A new U.S. Senate proposal would prevent state governments from limiting abortion access before viability, often 22 to 24 weeks into a pregnancy — similar to what the law was before a recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators released legislation Monday that would codify Roe v. Wade, ensuring pregnant patients throughout the country once again have the right to an abortion.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said the measure, called the Reproductive Freedom For All Act, would protect access to abortion and contraception.

