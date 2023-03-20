Two no-confidence votes against French President Emmanuel Macron's government have failed in the country's parliament, clearing the way for his hugely unpopular pension reforms to be implemented.
The first motion received 278 votes, just nine short of the 287 majority needed to pass.
It was brought forward by the small parliamentary group "LIOT," which represents various small parties, and was seen as the most likely of the two to threaten the government.
The second one -- tabled last week by far-right party National Rally -- drew less support, with only 94 lawmakers voting in favor.
The government triggered special constitutional powers last Thursday to push through the controversial legislation to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64 for most workers, sparking a wave of protests and strikes across the country.
And while the government has now survived the motions against it, the anger against the reforms shows no sign of ending, with protestors gathering in central Paris following the votes.
With one of the lowest retirement ages in the industrialized world, France also spends more than most other countries on pensions at nearly 14% of economic output, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation.
The government argues that the current system -- relying on the working population to pay for a growing age group of retirees -- is no longer fit for purpose.
Protestors have criticized not only at the pension reform, but the constitutional power used to force it through.
Unable to gain majority support for the bill in parliament, Macron resorted to using Article 49.3, which enabled his government to pass the bill through the National Assembly without a vote.
The move has been widely condemned by protesters and lawmakers as undemocratic.