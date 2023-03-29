Frank Rubio's first spaceflight will turn into the longest mission by a US astronaut

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is shown inside the cupola of the International Space Station as it flew 263 miles above southeastern England.

 NASA

Astronaut Frank Rubio traveled to the International Space Station on September 21, 2022, for what he thought would be a six-month mission. But he'll wind up staying in space for over a year — breaking the record for the longest mission conducted by a US astronaut.

Rubio will return to Earth aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft no earlier than September 27, NASA officials said Wednesday, meaning he will have logged a total of at least 371 days in orbit. That tour of duty will beat the previous record of 355 days set by US astronaut Mark Vande Hei in 2022.

