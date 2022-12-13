ALBANY -- The holiday season is a time of joy for most, but there are many in southwest Georgia who can use a little "uplift."
That's where the brothers in the Eta Omicron and Chi Epsilon chapters of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. come in.
The Omegas have a pair of events planned to make the holidays brighter for some in the community who might not have the means to enjoy the good cheer most of us associate with the season.
On Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., the Omegas will present their third annual Christmas Uplift. The event, which will be held in the parking lot of the Sand Trap Lounge at 1412 Radium Springs Road, will include gift cards for sponsored families, as well as free food and clothing for the community.
"The brothers in the fraternity decided a couple of years back to hold a communitywide event," fraternity member Jesse Massey said Tuesday. "It starts Saturday with a barbecue dinner that includes all the trimmings. We also have gift cards and clothes for those in need."
The men of Omega Psi Phi continue their Christmas giving on Dec. 21 when they host Shop with a Que at Target in Albany.
"We asked the principals at the schools in Albany to recommend some families who might need a helping hand at Christmas, and we'll take 30, 40 or 50 of them -- depending on the school leaders' recommendations -- on a shopping trip that will allow them to have a happy Christmas," Masssey said.
The Shopping With a Que event will kick off at 10 a.m.