ATLANTA — Anglers across the state are invited to download for free the new Georgia DNR Regulations and Fishing App, Pro Angler.
The free app download includes saltwater and freshwater features such as:
♦ Fish ID by photo;
♦ Weekly reports on what’s biting;
♦ Full “How to Catch” guide for 300-plus fish;
♦ New baits, techniques and skills;
♦ New spots to fish from pros and users;
♦ View local catches to learn what’s been working in your area;
♦ NOAA-sourced marine weather;
♦ Peak solunar activity times.
Georgia anglers can turn up their fishing skills this summer season with the No. 1-ranked Georgia fishing app. Pro Angler’s mission and continued effort is to bring anglers top-notch, professional fishing reports and angling secrets to land more fish, provide proper regulations, give anglers all environmental/species statistics possible, and to promote this great sport to all ages.
Georgia law requires anglers age 16 and older to have a current Georgia fishing license in their possession while fishing in fresh or salt water in Georgia.
Licenses may be purchased online, in person at participating locations, or by phone.
Your purchase supports the conservation of Georgia’s aquatic resources.
