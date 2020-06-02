ATLANTA — The Georgia office of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has developed a new initiative for the summer under its Power of Youth program. MADD helps youths explore the real, short- and long-term impacts of drinking underage, including how it damages their brains and the long-lasting social consequences through interactive presentations delivered by certified facilitators. MADD also offers tools directly to teens to encourage them to use the power they have to keep themselves and their friends safe.
MADD Georgia’s nine-week summer program uses one-hour blocks of instruction every Tuesday at 10 a.m., targeting young people ages 12-20 years old. MADD's science-backed program includes entertainment, pop quiz questions, and incentives to keep the youths not only engaged in conversations, but educated.
According to MADD, this series is perfect for summer camps, youth ministries and other youth-serving organizations, summer schools, high schools, colleges and home-schooling families
Registration is FREE at https://bit.ly/SummerEnrichmentGA. Learn more about MADD Georgia at www.madd.org/georgia.
Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped save more than 390,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly 1 million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.
