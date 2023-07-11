Free-solo climber dies after falling hundreds of feet from ridge in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park

An undated photo shows Ypsilon Mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park, where a climber fell from one of the mountain's ridges on Sunday.

 National Park Service/FILE

(CNN) — A 26-year-old woman from Boulder, Colorado, died after falling approximately 500 feet while free-solo climbing a ridge in the state’s Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday, the park said.

The unidentified woman’s 27-year-old climbing partner called park rangers to report his partner had fallen from Blitzen Ridge on Ypsilon Mountain, the National Park Service said in a release Monday.

