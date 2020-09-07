ALBANY -- Persons in the region looking for a way to make a positive difference in someone's life are encouraged to participate in the free virtual QPR -- Question, Persuade and Refer -- suicide prevention webinar Sept. 24.
Two approximately one-hour sessions of the "Conversations of Courage" webinar, whose facilitators encourage citizens to "be brave enough to start a conversation that matters," will be held on Sept. 24, giving caring individuals the opportunity to become QPR "gatekeepers."
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show that, in 2017, suicide was the 10th-leading cause of death in Georgia and the second-leading cause among children ages 10-17. The New Horizons webinar is a way individuals may decrease suicide risk. Participants will learn proper ways to ask questions that might save lives.
Participants will learn to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis using evidence-based suicide prevention methodology and use the tools provided to stop a tragedy.
The webinar will teach gatekeepers:
-- How to question, persuade and refer a potential suicide victim;
-- How to get help for yourself;
-- The common causes of suicidal behavior;
-- The warning signs of a potential suicide;
-- How to get someone help in the event of a crisis.
To register for the webinar, go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5070509331211006479. Interested persons may also contact New Horizons Behavioral Health Development, Marketing and Community Relations Director Susan Gallagher at (706) 596-5517 or at sgallagher@nhbh.org.
