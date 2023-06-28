‘Chill hours’ have Georgia’s signature crop looking peachy

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATLANTA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared 18 Georgia counties natural disaster areas due to damage to the state’s peach crop and other commodities caused by March freezes.

The declaration will allow the USDA’s Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to Georgia farmers.

