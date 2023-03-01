French soccer legend Just Fontaine, who still holds the record for most goals scored by a player at a single World Cup, has died aged 89, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced.

The former striker scored 13 goals in six matches at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, putting him joint-fourth alongside Lionel Messi on the all-time top scorers list, as France finished the tournament in third place.

