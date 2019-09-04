ALBANY – For Albany State President Marion Fedrick, acknowledgement of her first year at the helm at the university is not just about her, it’s an opportunity to rally the community.
Events are scheduled through the week, including a Friday breakfast and investiture ceremony, and will conclude with Saturday’s football game when the ASU Golden Rams face off against rival Valdosta State University.
The investiture ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the ASU East Campus.
“The formal part of the investiture – the formal role – is passing the torch from one president to another, from one administration to another,” said Fedrick, who was appointed as ASU’s 10th president on Aug. 14, 2018. “What I hope it does for Albany State and Albany is it’s seen as another opportunity to bring Albany together.”
Fedrick will bring together leaders from the business and government sectors for the ceremony. Prior to her appointment as president, she served as interim president at ASU beginning in October 2017, and prior to that as interim executive vice president.
“A lot of the people who will be on that stage are community leaders,” she said. “It shouldn’t be just about the president. It’s the community as a whole. I want to see this happen for all of us, this community and the institution.”
Since her move to Albany, Fedrick said she has felt invested in the city where, as the University System of Georgia’s vice chancellor of community resources, she spent some time. She said she is greatly encouraged when someone from the business community calls to offer assistance.
“My daughter is in school in Albany,” she said. "It’s different when it’s yours. It’s not just a place I’m visiting.”
Fedrick said she was mindful of that theme in inviting DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond as the speaker at the Friday breakfast and the “uplifting” message he will bring.
“Mr. Thurmond has had a long career as an elected official (and) as an appointed official,” Fedrick said. “What I admire most about him is his ability to bring people together. It’s very intentional about him being that speaker because of the history he brings. This approach he has is why I wanted him.”
Fedrick said she is following leaders at ASU who did a “phenomenal job” in the past.
“I want to see that continue, to see that grow,” she said.