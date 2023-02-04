The Texas woman accused of killing Heidi Broussard and kidnapping the victim's infant has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder, according the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

Magen Fieramusca, 37, was arrested more than a week after Broussard's body was discovered in a vehicle at Fieramusca's residence. The baby was found, unharmed, in Fieramusca's home.

Recommended for you

CNN's Ray Sanchez, Madeline Holcombe, Dave Alsup, Hollie Silverman, Rosa Flores and Pierre Meilhan contributed to this report.

Tags