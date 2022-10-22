ALBANY — On Jan. 4, 2019, Charlotte Pines’ family had just returned from celebrating Christmas and New Year’s in Atlanta. Having made a resolution to improve her health, she was planning to do a “girl’s push-up,” as she calls it, with her knees on the floor.

“My other son challenged me to do a regular push-up,” she said. “When I got up, my breast was hard. I said maybe I should check it out. As I rubbed my hand on the side of my breast, I felt a bump.”

