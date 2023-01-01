From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023

An activist holds a placard demanding a $15 an hour minimum wage and tips for restaurant workers during a rally at the US Capitol on February 8, 2022.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.

The passage of several of those measures will lead to new state laws this year. And Americans in 2023 will also feel the impact of several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that was enacted over the summer.

Recommended for you

CNN's Tami Luhby, Shawna Mizelle and Matt McFarland contributed to this report.

Tags