From The Albany Herald editor: COVID-19 outbreak impacts us all

This is a challenging time in our community, in our state and in our nation. The coronavirus outbreak directly or indirectly affects everyone in some way, including here at The Albany Herald.
Our staff is working to provide you with updates on the virus, information on local businesses and organizations that might be affected, and possible changes to your daily routine.
This is an inconvenient and uncomfortable time for us all; however, I want you to know we are a partner in our community and with you and your family during this difficult time.
We are publishing coronavirus updates online throughout the day at https://albanyherald.com/coronavirus/. Bookmark this page on your mobile phone, laptop or tablet to keep this important information accessible.
Between our local coverage of Albany, Dougherty County and southwest Georgia, the statewide coverage provided by our sister newspapers, as well as national and worldwide coverage, we will keep you informed and connected to the key information.
As part of our commitment to the community, we will provide complimentary access to articles and information on albanyherald.com during this time.
We can’t do this without you, the reader. If you have any information to share or news tips, please submit them here: https://www.albanyherald.com/site/forms/online_services/submit_news/.
I also encourage you to submit letters to the editor at any time you feel the need to share your viewpoint here: https://www.albanyherald.com/site/forms/online_services/letter_editor/.
Thank you for being a member of our community and your continued readership over the years. We're all in this together, and we'll get through it together.
Sincerely,
Carlton Fletcher
Editor, The Albany Herald
