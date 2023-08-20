Plant Vogtle .jpg

Fuel loading has begun at the second of two new nuclear reactors being built at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle.

 Special Photo: Georgia Power/MDJ

The first of the new reactors – Unit 3 – began commercial operations late last month seven years behind the original schedule.

