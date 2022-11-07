Full moon will turn an eerie red during the total lunar eclipse

The full blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Canta, Peru, on May 15. This year’s final total lunar eclipse takes place November 8.

 Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Set to turn a coppery shade of red in the sky this Tuesday, Nov. 8, the full moon will kick off Election Day with an early morning event of its own — a total lunar eclipse.

The second one of the year, the eclipse will begin at 3:02 a.m., with the moon initially dimming for the first hour, and end at 8:50 a.m.

Recommended for you

Tags