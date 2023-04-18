Fulton County DA says fake Trump electors are incriminating one another and wants lawyer disqualified

Former President Donald Trump and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

 AFP/Getty Images/AP

The Fulton County District Attorney's office said some fake electors for Donald Trump have implicated each other in potential criminal activity and is seeking to disqualify their lawyer, according to a new court filing.

The district attorney's office is requesting that attorney Kimberly Bourroughs Debrow be disqualified from representing a group of 10 Republicans who served as electors for the former president in Georgia -- a state Trump lost to President Joe Biden. The DA's office also accused the lawyer of failing to present an immunity deal to her clients last year, according to the filing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags