willis.jpg

Fani Willis

ATLANTA -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will announce “charging decisions” resulting from an investigation of alleged interference by then-President Trump in Georgia’s 2020 elections between July 11 and the beginning of September.

Willis revealed that long-awaited timetable Monday in a letter giving Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat a heads-up on her plans for releasing the findings of a special grand jury she assembled last year to look into whether Trump and/or any of his associates broke the law in attempting to change the outcome of the presidential voting in Georgia.

