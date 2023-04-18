Three officials at the Fulton County, Georgia, jail have stepped down amid an investigation into the death of an inmate whose family said was housed in a filthy, bug-infested cell that "was not fit for a diseased animal."

The Fulton County Jail's chief jailer and two assistant chief jailers submitted their resignations at the request of Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat during an executive staff meeting over the weekend, a statement from the sheriff's office said without naming them.

