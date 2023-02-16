willis.jpg

Fani Willis

ATLANTA -- The Fulton County special purpose grand jury that investigated allegations of criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia is recommending that one or more witnesses be indicted for perjury.

The recommendations were part of a report the panel issued when it completed its investigation in December. The report was not released to the public at that time, but Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled earlier this week that parts of the jury’s findings could be released.

