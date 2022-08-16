Biden Administration Proposes Resuming Federal Aid To Clinics Referring Abortions

A Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled that Georgia’s “heartbeat” abortion law will continue to operate while a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law is pending.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA – Georgia’s “heartbeat” abortion law will continue to operate while a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law is pending, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has ruled.

The order represents a setback for abortion-rights advocates who had argued the judge should immediately block the law while their case against it is pending.

