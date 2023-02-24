Fulton County judge who oversaw special grand jury in Trump probe says jurors are free to discuss final report

"The contents of the report are not deliberations," Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, seen here on January 24 in Atlanta, told CNN.

 John Bazemore/AP/FILE

The judge who oversaw a special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia says he instructed jurors they were prevented from discussing deliberations but did not face restrictions in talking about the panel's final report.

