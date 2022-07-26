willis.jpg

Fani Willis

ATLANTA -- A Fulton County judge has disqualified Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis from continuing to investigate state Sen. Burt Jones’ alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Jones, R-Jackson, this year’s Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, was among 16 Republicans who formed an alternate slate of electors in December 2020 that sought to reverse the outcome of the November presidential contest that saw Democrat Joe Biden carry Georgia over Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

