ATLANTA – The Fulton County special grand jury investigating whether former President Trump should be criminally prosecuted for allegedly interfering in Georgia’s 2020 election results has now delivered its final report.
But it’s not yet clear what the report says and whether it will be made public. Though the special grand jury recommended that the report be published, Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney still has to decide whether Georgia law requires a special grand jury's report to be published.
Arguments about publishing the report are scheduled for Jan. 24, McBurney wrote in a Monday order.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spearheaded the effort to get the special grand jury appointed. For the past nine months, grand jurors have been investigating whether Trump or others unlawfully interfered in Georgia’s 2020 election results.
“The court thanks the grand jurors for their dedication, professionalism, and significant commitment of time and attention to this important matter. It was no small sacrifice to serve,” McBurney wrote.
Willis will use the special grand jury’s findings to help decide whether to empanel a standard grand jury to consider bringing charges against Trump and/or his associates for their alleged wrongdoing surrounding the 2020 elections.
Trump pressured Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes for Trump during a lengthy phone call in January 2021. Democratic President Biden carried Georgia’s 16 electoral votes by a margin of 11,779 votes.