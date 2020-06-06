ALBANY — James and Alice Fitzgerald are asking the community to support the Chehaw Park Educational Honey Bee Apiary by making a donation and spreading the word about the project.
“This GoFundMe campaign will help Chehaw build a new location for an educational honey bee apiary,” the Fitzgeralds said in a release sent to news media. “The proceeds go directly to Chehaw.”
The community is invited to make a difference. All money raised will benefit the Chehaw Park Authority, https://chehaw.org/about-us/who-we-are and any donation will help make an impact. This funding request is to fast-track a project that has been put on hold due to the impact of COVID-19 on the parks.
GoFundMe is the world’s largest free social fundraising platform and has helped millions raise more than $5 billion for the people and causes they care about.
