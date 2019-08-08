ALBANY — Several counties are receiving federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
These funds have been awarded to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.
“The amount of funding available to Dougherty County agencies through this phase shows a slight decrease from the last funding cycle,” Shaunae Motley, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Georgia, said in a news release. “We don’t like to see decreases in funding; however, we are encouraged that our Emergency Food and Shelter Program partners will still have funds available to them as they work to relieve hunger, homelessness and other issues in our community.”
United Way of Southwest Georgia is the distribution entity and steward of the funds in a seven-county region that includes Dougherty as well as Baker, Crisp, Lee, Mitchell, Terrell and Worth counties.
Overall, $10,613 is available for Crisp, $46,192 is available for Dougherty, $10,683 is available for Mitchell, $9,538 is available for Worth, $3,108 is available for Baker, $3,457 is available for Lee and $3,382 is available for Terrell.
The selection for funding was made by a national board chaired by FEMA and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
Officials said a board made up of Dougherty County residents will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. If they are a private, voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Applications for this funding must be from organizations, not individuals. In previous years, the Dougherty County Emergency Food and Shelter Program board has distributed funds to such agencies as The Salvation Army, St. Clare’s Community Center, SOWEGA Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels, Liberty House of Albany, Neighbors in Need, Open Arms, The Bridge, Faith Community Outreach Center, Mt. Olive Community Outreach Center and Second Harvest of South Georgia.
During the last allocation cycle, these agencies were responsible for providing more than 1,000 nights of lodging, 8,500 served meals and 1,800 food boxes to those in need in Dougherty County.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds should contact the EFSP coordinator at the United Way of Southwest Georgia via email at info@unitedwayswga.org to have an application packet sent to them, or visit United Way's website at www.unitedwayswga.org.
Only electronic copies of the application will be distributed. Completed funding applications must be received by noon on Aug. 16.
The United Way of Southwest Georgia serves 13 counties in the Albany area, providing financial support in the areas of education, financial stability, health and basic needs. The organization is able to provide more than $700,000 annually to families in its coverage area. To learn more, visit https://www.unitedwayswga.org.