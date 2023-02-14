Gabby Petito's family attorney wants the letter he says Brian Laundrie's mom wrote him offering to bury a body, with inscription 'burn after reading'

The lawyer for Petito's parents, Patrick Reilly, said during a remote hearing in Sarasota County Circuit Court in Florida that he saw the letter at an FBI regional office and it expressed things "including helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things."

 Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribun/USA Today Network

Brian Laundrie's mother wrote a letter to her son that included references to getting a shovel and burying a body, an attorney representing the parents of Gabby Petito said during a court hearing Tuesday.

The Petitos are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection with Gabby's death during a road trip with her betrothed, Brian.

