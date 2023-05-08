Gabby Petito's parents are continuing to ask a Florida judge to order Brian Laundrie's mother to turn over an undated letter she wrote to her son that was in his backpack when his body was found, alleging it references "baking a cake with a shiv in it should Brian Laundrie go to prison."

"The letter in question written by Roberta Laundrie references bringing a shovel to help bury a body, and baking a cake with a shiv in it should Brian Laundrie go to prison," the Petitos state in their court response to the Laundries' motion for a protective order.

0
0
0
0
0