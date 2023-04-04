ABAC student.jpg

Gabrielle Marko became the first ABAC recipient of the AT&T scholarship. She is joined by Gary Sanchez, AT&T’s Regional Director of External Affairs for south Georgia.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Gabrielle Marko, a freshman nursing major from Crystal River, Fla., was recently named the first Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recipient of the AT&T Scholarship.

“I am honored to have received the AT&T Scholarship and to be the very first ABAC recipient,” Marko said. “This scholarship will help me achieve my academic and professional dreams and could not have come at a better time. My family was very appreciative of this scholarship as it will relieve a financial burden for us as I begin my college career.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News