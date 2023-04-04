TIFTON — Gabrielle Marko, a freshman nursing major from Crystal River, Fla., was recently named the first Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recipient of the AT&T Scholarship.
“I am honored to have received the AT&T Scholarship and to be the very first ABAC recipient,” Marko said. “This scholarship will help me achieve my academic and professional dreams and could not have come at a better time. My family was very appreciative of this scholarship as it will relieve a financial burden for us as I begin my college career.”
She said that her career goal is to be a traveling nurse after graduation.
Marko is currently a Sigma Alpha member. During high school, she was an FFA officer for four years and was named president her senior year. She learned about ABAC while attending the Sunbelt Agricultural Expo and decided that is where she wanted to go. In fact, it was the only school for which she completed a college application.
Gary Sanchez, AT&T’s regional director of external affairs for south Georgia, was on campus recently to meet Marko and congratulate her on being selected for the scholarship. The scholarship was set up through the ABAC Foundation to assist students with demonstrated financial need in achieving their college education.
“AT&T hopes to make an impact and enhance the communities we serve,” Sanchez said. “Helping students achieve their goals and remove hurdles in their path is our goal.”
Chief Advancement Officer Deidre Martin said that Sanchez and AT&T have been good community partners with ABAC.
“We are so appreciative that organizations such as AT&T are interested in our students and providing assistance they need to make their college dreams a reality,” Martin said.