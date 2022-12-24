Gagives Graphic - 1

 Special Illustration

ATLANTA — With more than $29.3 million in donations, amassed from more than 190,000 gifts, #GAgenerosity set another giving record for this year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday campaign — an 8 percent increase over last year’s record-breaking total!

Of that total, more than 14,600 gifts were made through the official GAgives.org platform, contributing $2.79 million to 1,100-plus organizations.

