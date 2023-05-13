DOT plans south Georgia I-75 improvements

Special logo

 Special Logo

ATLANTA — A planned “inland port” in Gainesville designed to reduce traffic congestion on Georgia highways has gotten a green light from the feds.

The Georgia Ports Authority has received National Environmental Policy Act approval to move forward with plans to build a rail hub along the Interstate 85/I-985 corridor that will take in containerized cargo shipped by freight rail from the Port of Savannah and transfer the containers to trucks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags