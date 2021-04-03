Editor's Note: First in a series.
ALBANY -- When it comes to educating nearly 14,000 students during a pandemic, there really was no playbook on the shelf for what happened in the spring of 2020.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the community in March of last year, the Dougherty County School System wasn’t shooting in the dark, either.
“It has often been said in the office that we were building the plane as we were flying it,” School System Information Technology Director Terrence Fields said. “It was unprecedented, and nobody had ever considered instruction during a pandemic. We were (planning) from the worst-case scenario to the best, with all options on the table.
“While there were some things that could not have been foreseen, there were already discussions that had (begun).”
Even before the county became one of the hardest hit in the world, the system's administration was looking at various contingencies, not knowing exactly how things would unfold, with planning beginning before the coronavirus arrived in southwest Georgia.
Going into what was thought to be a brief closing on March 16 and the spring break week that followed beginning on March 23, the anticipation was that classes would resume on the 21 campuses on April 6. Instead, it was a year of canceled proms, graduation ceremonies and sports.
But through the crisis instruction had to continue.
While students these days are very familiar with computers and the internet, it turned out not to be so easy to convert in-person teaching to virtual lessons. Laptops were distributed first to seniors and dual-enrolled students taking both high school and college courses.
The school system was fortunate that the Board of Education had made significant investments totaling about $14 million in computing devices years earlier, Fields said.
Each student had a laptop or tablet for use in school, and those were distributed over the next few weeks, along with mobile hotspots to provide internet access for students who needed them.
The next hurdle was even more significant -- making sure all students had an internet connection. The issues there ranged from students who did not remember log-in information for accounts to those who could not get reception at their homes.
“We had to get in touch with parents,” Fields said. “We were getting calls from parents. They wanted to make sure their child was doing things correctly. We didn’t understand (initially) how much support parents needed.”
Equally important was making sure students were secure online.
“I think getting that password reset was the biggest challenge,” Fields said. “We reset it every year for security and parents didn’t know how to get in. It’s kind of tough to set them up at home because you have all these variables, especially with connectivity.”
Overall, Fields said the school gets a good grade for its effort, though there “were some things we could have done differently.”
At home, students faced challenges unrelated to the technology, said Anna Zuern, an English for speakers of other languages instructor for grades kindergarten through fifth at the International Studies Elementary Charter School.
In some cases, students were alone because their parents had to work, she said.
“You’re competing with noise, you’re competing with siblings, you’re competing with videogames,” Zuern said. “A child that young is not always going to make the best decisions.”
Because of those challenges, Zuern said, it was necessary to put extra effort into reaching students, making sure all are included and engaged.
“I think you need to be compassionate because you do not know what’s going on in the home,” she said. “You have to provide a classroom environment that’s encouraging and makes them want to come to school and makes them want to come online.”
Currently, more than half of the system’s students have moved back to in-person instruction on campus, but a large number of parents have elected to keep their children at home.
Some of the methods used include breakout sessions in smaller groups and times when students can play games together to have interaction with other students that they are missing while learning virtually.
“You have to create a way for them where they can collaborate and have that interaction with their peers,” Zuern said. “We have to change our way of thinking about teaching. It’s a huge challenge.”
With some students in the classroom and some participating at home, it also became important to make sure both groups were included, which Zuern said means more effort on the part of teachers.
Now that educators have worked through the past year, Zuern said she thinks that including more technology, even when all students are able to return to campus, should remain a priority.
“We have to teach students with 21st-century technology, and that’s one of the biggest things that has come out of this,” she said. “I think in the future I will continue to incorporate a lot more technology in my classroom than I have in the past.”
Songea Sichali, an English language arts teacher for fifth-graders at Lincoln Elementary Magnet School, agreed with that assessment.
“Now this has happened, everyone has become more technology-savvy,” said Sichali, the system’s 2020 Teacher of the Year who has 17 years experience in the classroom. “That was huge. It took a huge amount of effort on the part of the schools and the parents.”
The school system reacted swiftly to the hand it was dealt, the veteran teacher said.
“We had not realized the seriousness of the situation,” she said of the arrival of the pandemic. “A few weeks later, the story started unfolding. We realized this was a game-changer as far as education was concerned.”
The cost to the school system related to the pandemic has totaled in the millions of dollars, perhaps as much as $6 million, Superintendent of Schools Ken Dyer said. That includes $1.6 million to provide online access to students and the purchase of additional mobile hotspots.
The state also cut some funding initially, although most of that amount was restored.
“We started planning for our response to COVID-19 as early as late January, early February, when it came across to the United States,” Dyer said. “We started having conversations about what we’d do if it came here. We saw the need to provide internet service to students before the pandemic.”
For now, the classrooms are still altered by the pandemic, with plastic shields surrounding desks that are spaced out for social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations are posted throughout buildings.
Teachers sanitize during the day in between the daily cleaning by janitorial staff, Dyer said, and the school board worked hard to provide all of the resources needed during the trying times.
Moving forward, the superintendent said he envisions that virtual learning will be used even after the pandemic ends, although nearly all will return to on-site learning.
“We’ve had some parents who said their children are thriving in the virtual environment,” Dyer said. “I do think we’re going to continue to look at those options. If we have a significant number of parents who want to remain virtual, we’ll look at providing that.”
