SOCIAL CIRCLE – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division has announced the promotion of Sgt. Mitch Oliver to captain and director of the DNR Training Unit effective Tuesday. Oliver will fill the vacancy of Capt. Bob Holley, who was recently promoted to Major of Special Operations.
“Good training for our game wardens is vitally important to our success in enforcing the laws professionally and fairly, and to providing quality public safety services to our citizens,” DNR Law Enforcement Director Col. Thomas Barnard said in a news release. “Captain Oliver has a reputation of professionalism and hard work, and I am confident he will be an outstanding leader for our Training Unit and the Game Warden Academy.”
Oliver’s duties will include planning and directing the 23-week Game Warden Academy and planning and overseeing in-service training for game wardens across the state.
He has been with the state for 22 years and DNR Law Enforcement for 21 years. His first assignment was in Gwinnett County in northeast Georgia. In 2002, he transferred to west-central Georgia and was assigned to Harris County, where he spent most of his career. He was promoted to corporal in 2011 and to sergeant in 2020 in northwest Georgia and was assigned to Troup County.
