A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

 File Photo

COLUMBUS – A confirmed member of the Columbus-based Zohannon criminal street gang who is also a convicted felon was sentenced to serve federal prison time this week for illegally possessing two semiautomatic weapons, one stolen and the other with two loaded magazines attached with a brass catcher, a device designed to capture spent bullets.

Bernard Shaw, 23, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Clay Land on April 13 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Dec. 7, 2022. There is no parole in the federal system.

