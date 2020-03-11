LEESBURG -- The Lee County Commission meeting Tuesday started and ended with some tempers being stretched to the limits of civility.
Commissioners moved the scheduled discussion of garbage services from the end of the meeting agenda to the opening topic for consideration. Their concerns focused on GSL Environmental and the company's inability to provide consistent and satisfactory service to its customers in Lee County.
GSL is the third-party contractor currently collecting garbage in Lee County under a contract with the Crisp County Waste Authority. Winn Bearden spoke on behalf of GSL. However, he did not get far into his effort to update the Commission on GSL’s efforts to get things sorted out from the previous week’s flooding.
“I understand there have been more problems than those related to weather," Chairman Billy Mathis interjected almost immediately. "That’s not the whole reason you are behind; you have continually not had enough trucks to service Lee County.”
Bearden said that a series of factors from equipment issues to not being able to hire and retain a work force were factors his company is facing. He said that the company had recently ordered two new trucks to service Lee County and that they would be moving other trucks in to cover the county.
“Why is there trash scattered all over the road with full trash bags being dropped beside the roads?” Commissioner George Walls asked.
Bearden apologized for the way things had been done in the past.
“I appreciate your apology and I appreciate you being here," Commissioner Rick Muggeridge countered. "But this is not the first time we have written to you about the service we have been receiving. I would say if we are not getting the services we have contracted for, why shouldn’t there be some sort of compensation if you don’t meet the terms of the contract? Because when you don’t pick up the trash is when you see what Mr. Walls is talking about.”
Muggridge explained to Bearden that the cans flow over when they are not picked up on schedule and there is trash in the road.
“This has been an ongoing issue," Muggridge said. "This isn’t the first time we have contacted you. This is the first time you’ve shown up. I do appreciate your personal concern, but you have had plenty of opportunities prior to this to get personally involved in the past. … So when you don’t pick up on the due date, why shouldn’t you pay the ratepayer some of their money back?”
Muggeridge continued to press Bearden on why ratepayers did not get some sort of a refund for failure to provide services. Bearden said that if that is what the commission wanted, he could sit down with Co-county Manager Michael Sistrunk and discuss that and work something out.
Muggeridge said he thought that was a good idea. However, he expressed further concerns relating to the hydraulic fluid from the company’s faulty equipment staining the asphalt where every can is placed. He said that, with 10,000 subscribers paying $24 a month for 12 months, a substantial contract ($2,880,000) was not being honored and substandard services were being delivered.
Bearden said he would do what it takes to resolve these issues.
Mathis asked that the commission also address garbage issues related to the recent flooding by waiving landfill and building permit fees for residents of Lee County that were affected by the flooding.
The board agreed to waive these fees for 30 days and agreed to readdress the issue at the end of that period if an extension was required.
Bearden said that GSL would like to offer two rollback trailers to be located at the county dump free of charge for 30 days.
Jennifer Stephens, day care program director at the Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Terrell/ Lee Service Center, addressed the board regarding their programs and aske dthe board to declare March Individuals with Developmental Disability month.
Smithville Mayor Vincent Cutts addressed the commission regarding the city’s need for possible assistance from the county in the form of loaning equipment and staff for a variety of tree trimming and roadside maintenance issues. Both parties agreed to see how they might work together.
Coleman Williams, EMA Director, David Forrester and Sherriff Reggie Rachals updated the commision on the latest information related to their agency’s activities during recent flooding. They were commended for their efforts as well as those of Public Works and other county employees who rose to the challenge the flood conditions presented.
Three appointments for a term of two years to the Community Foundation Board were made, with Christi Dockery, Heather Jones and Ann Nix being appointed.
In further business the Commission voted unanimously to approve changes to a logging ordinance that would ensure that the parties responsible for logging operations in the county put up a $5,000 bond to compensate for any damage to the roads during their operations.
Larry and Dianne Christmas addressed the commission regarding the continued flooding of their home located on Lumpkin Road East.
Larry Christmas said that this was not the first time he had come before the commission seeking a resolution to the flooding of the property and that water was once again in their home. Lumpkin said that his family had just spent 18 months out of their home and spent $100,000 to have it repaired.
Mathis reiterated that the county could not pump water from his property onto another person's property to alleviate his problem. He also stated that staff and others had looked into this issue over the years and were continuing to do so. However, no solution had been found at this time.
The commission adjourned to go into executive session.
In a follow up interview regarding the Christmas’s concerns, Muggeridge said, “I have visited the property several times over the years, and at one point a solution was offered that later proved to be unsatisfactory.”
He also said he would be contacting Sens. Sonny Perdue and Congressman Sanford Bishop in an effort to gather geological data from the area that has been requested for several years to no avail.
