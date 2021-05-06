CORDELE -- The 2nd Congressional District Republican Party will host a district banquet at the Lake Blackshear Resort on May 14 starting at 6 p.m. to gather supporters of the Republican Party from all over south Georgia for a banquet leading up to the 2nd District Republican Party Convention.
Special guest speakers at the banquet include Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and Secretary of State candidate Jody Hice.
The Lake Blackshear Resort is located at 2459-H, U.S. Highway 280 West in Cordele.
“This event is the first opportunity for Republicans throughout south Georgia to come together and focus on winning in 2022,” District 2 GOP Chairman Brandon Phillips said. “If you’re looking to learn what the Republican Party is doing in our area, come join us for dinner and find out.”
Republicans from at least 29 counties from rural southern Georgia are expected to be represented at the banquet. All are welcome to attend.
For additional information, contact Phillips at brandon.phillips@hotmail.com.
