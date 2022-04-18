ALBANY — With a little more than a month left before Georgia voters cast ballots in primary elections, Gary Black is making his case to the state’s voters.
The U.S. Senate candidate, who is in a six-way race to face Democrat Raphael Warnock in Novemter, had three stops in Albany Monday and two scheduled for Mitchell County as he looks to gain momentum in a race that so far has been dominated by former University of Georgia football great Herschel Walker.
“It’s five weeks tomorrow,” Black, who has served as the state’s agriculture commissioner since 2011, told an audience of about 60 at Blackbeard’s restaurant. “We’ve done a lot of good work. It’s coming down to people who are saying ‘Who can do this job from Day 1?’ I can do this.
“If this race is about football, we’re going to lose, but we’ve scored on a number of fields in Georgia.”
So far during the campaign, Black said the main issues are immigration and inflation. He has been to the southern border on several occasions during the campaign and described the situation as “chaotic,” with 138,000 crossing the border from 151 countries since October.
“It’s all about completing the wall,” the candidate said during an interview following his remarks to the audience. “The way I’ve been saying it is build it, equip it and staff it. No. 2, I want to see the drug cartels designated as terrorist organizations. I think you can be more aggressive with their assets.”
The second item would give government agents more tools to use in fighting the cartels and cause would-be migrants to consider the potential of being charged with supporting a terrorist organization by paying them to assist in entering the United States.
Black said he also would like to see aid to Central American countries tied to their efforts to block the movement of migrants.
“I think there should be a stipulation placed on the assistance,” he said. “That stipulation is: Stop immigration at your border. That would put a halt to the migration. Right now, the only check we have is the Rio Grande River, and it’s not working.”
On inflation, Black said he would push for cuts to federal spending and for energy independence for the nation to minimize the impact on gas prices.
During his remarks to the audience, Black took a few shots at front-runner Walker, referring to his long-time absence from the state for which he is seeking a Senate seat and his lack of involvement in politics.
“The obvious 260-pound bulldog, so to speak, is in this race, too,” Black said. “He’s going to vote for himself in the first Republican primary he’s voted in in 60 years.
“It’s one thing to write a check and get qualified (for an election), but now the question is who is qualified? I don’t care who you are, (if) you don’t live here, you don’t vote here.”
Primary election day is May 24.
