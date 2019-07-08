TIFTON — Kids of all ages will have lots of ways to have fun at the “Hometown Heroes” event hosted by Conger LP Gas on July 25 in Tifton.
“We are really excited about the ‘Hometown Heroes’ event,” said Amzie Cooper, marketing director for Conger LP Gas.
The event, which is the first of its kind sponsored by the business, will feature everything from local public safety officers to bouncy houses to PAW Patrol characters to cookie decorating with Cole’s Cakery.
Cooper said representatives from the Tift County Sheriff’s Department, the city police department, the city fire department, Tift County Emergency Services, the Air Evacuation team and branches of the military will all be at the event. And each organization’s representatives will bring their vehicles, with the exception of the military branches, for kids to explore and learn more about.
“We started doing the cake decorating classes for the kids (with Cole’s Cakery) here in our office, in our demonstration kitchen,” Cooper said. “I can’t remember whose idea it was to do the Hometown Heroes event (after that) ... but it just grew. Everybody that we went and talked to has said ‘Absolutely, we’d be more than happy to be there.’
“We love educating the kids on what we do. A lot of kids see a police officer and they’re intimidated or scared, and we want them to know that they can talk to (them) if (they) need to.”
The event is free and open to the public, but Conger LP Gas is asking for school supply donations to be given to the Coastal Plains Court Appointed Special Advocates organization from those who attend.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Conger LP Gas office in Tifton, which is located at 146 S. Ridge Ave.
Cooper said the event is another way that Conger LP Gas can give back to the community.
“We’re really big on giving back to the community and doing things for our area,” she said. “This was just another thing we thought we could do to reach out to our community.”