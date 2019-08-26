Gas prices in Georgia are still falling

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.36 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,883 stations.
Gas prices in Georgia are 20.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 28.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.05 a gallon while the most expensive is $2.99 a gallon, a difference of 94 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country stands at $1.67 a gallon while the most expensive is $5.75 a gallon, a difference of $4.08 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $2.58 a gallon. The national average is down 16.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Georgia and the national average going back a decade:
— Aug. 26, 2018: $2.65 a gallon, U.S. average was $2.83 a gallon;
— Aug. 26, 2017: $2.21 a gallon, U.S. average was $2.36 a gallon;
— Aug. 26, 2016: $2.14 a gallon, U.S. average was $2.21 a gallon;
— Aug. 26, 2015: $2.36 a gallon, U.S. average of $2.56 a gallon;
— Aug. 26, 2014: $3.32 a gallon, U.S. average of $3.43 a gallon;
— Aug. 26, 2013: $3.45 a gallon, U.S. average of $3.53 a gallon;
— Aug. 26, 2012: $3.70 a gallon, U.S. average was $3.75 a gallon;
— Aug. 26, 2011: $3.51 a gallon, U.S. average was $3.59 a gallon;
— Aug. 26, 2010: $2.52 a gallon, U.S. average was $2.66 a gallon;
— Aug. 26, 2009: $2.46 a gallon, U.S. average was $2.60 a gallon;
Metro areas and their current gas prices include Augusta, which is $2.23 a gallon, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.30 a gallon; Macon, $2.35 a gallon, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.41 a gallon and Atlanta, which is $2.45 a gallon, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.50 a gallon.
"For now six straight weeks we've seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and after last week's escalation in the trade battle between the U.S. and China, it's possible that the streak continues longer than previously anticipated as oil markets react to the news, sending oil lower," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said. "With Labor Day around the corner, motorists will see the cheapest end to the summer since 2016, a great send-off to wrap up the summer driving season, but more good news likely lay ahead for motorists.
"Gas prices will likely decline even more substantially starting in mid-September as most of the nation begins the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline starting September 16. Fall will bring plenty of falling gas prices, so long as there remains turmoil between the U.S. and China."
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://fuelinsights.gasbuddy.com.