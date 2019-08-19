ATLANTA -- Georgia gas prices fell 5.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.40 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,883 stations. Gas prices in Georgia are 20.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia was priced at $2.08 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $3.15 a gallon, a difference of $1.07 a gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.81 a gallon, while the most expensive is $5.09 a gallon, a difference of $3.28 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.60 for a gallon of regular gasoline Monday. The national average is down 17.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"For a surprising fifth straight week, the national average has declined, ushering in lower gas prices to every state and providing relief to consumers who've watched the stock market tank, but for the same reason, oil prices have plunged," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a news release. "While gasoline demand remains healthy, continued worry over U.S. and China relations clouds energy markets and has weighed significantly on oil prices.
"As the summer draws to a close, the declines may slow down as new signs from both the U.S. and China show a less aggressive tone regarding trade, but we'll have to see if that materializes into something concrete in the weeks ahead. For now I believe we'll see more moves to the downside for most states as the national average continues to move to fresh summer lows as Labor Day approaches."