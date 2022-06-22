Gas tax holiday likely to land on empty amid hurdles in Congress

Republicans widely oppose lifting the gas tax — even some Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have been cool to the idea that former President Barack Obama labeled a "gimmick" in 2008 when he was a candidate. Pelosi has previously argued that oil companies could pocket the savings and not pass it onto the consumers.
In a sign of an uphill climb for Biden, moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, told CNN's Manu Raju Tuesday evening that he's "a little skeptical" of the gas tax holiday that Biden plans to embrace, saying "there's no guarantee" it will reduce gas prices.
And Sen. Tom Carper, a Democrat from Biden's home state of Delaware, said in a tweet he was "glad" Biden was exploring ideas for gas prices, but added it was a " a shortsighted and inefficient way to provide relief."
With Manchin and Carper sounding opposed, Democrats also would fail if they tried to pass such a measure themselves through a procedure called reconciliation, which would only require 50 votes to advance.
Democratic Whip Sen. Duck Durbin of Illinois told CNN Wednesday he's supportive of the proposal, but he warned that the administration and Congress needed to be "honest" about the effects it would actually have in effectively driving down the cost of gas. He also warned it could affect infrastructure funding, which the federal gas tax supports.
Those most likely to rally behind the political ploy are vulnerable Democrats facing reelection this fall who are taking a beating with voters over the inflated gas prices, among other troubling economic news.
Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Mark Kelly of Arizona -- facing heated reelection bids in swing states -- introduced a bill to suspend the federal gas tax back in February, but Senate Democratic leadership hasn't made any moves to advance the measure.
