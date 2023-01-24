Arlington police chief arrested in domestic violence case

ATLANTA -- The 26-year-old activist shot to death by law enforcement in Atlanta last week legally purchased the gun he used to shoot a state trooper, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported.

Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot last Wednesday at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a project that has drawn protests for more than a year from activists deriding it as “Cop City.”

