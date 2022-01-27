The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Americus Police Department arrested Kasie Monson, 30, this week for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
AMERICUS — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Americus Police Department arrested Kasie Monson, 30, this week for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
An investigation by the GBI SWRDEO and Americus Police Department regarding Monson distributing methamphetamine from a residence in Americus, led agents to obtain and execute a search warrant at 206 Brookdale Drive. As a result of the search warrant, approximately 1.37 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately .5 ounce of powder cocaine, approximately .5 ounce of crack cocaine, and approximately .5 ounce of marijuana were seized. Monson was transported to the Sumter County Jail.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department and is partially funded through Byrne/JAG grant allocations.
Two economists from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business gave a forecast on the economy this week during an annual tour to Georgia cities. The prediction was for strong growth this year, but the Albany area's rebound is expected to be slower than for the state as a whole. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.